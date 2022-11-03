Mamaearth’s profits doubles to Rs 20 cr in FY22

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, that owns Mamaearth, has also seen its revenue surge by 102% to Rs 952 crore.

New Delhi: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare and beauty brand Mamaearth has reported its profit more than doubled to Rs 20 crore in fiscal year 2022 compared to the previous fiscal year, buoyed by an increasing demand for its products.

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, that owns Mamaearth, has also seen its revenue surge by 102% to Rs 952 crore in the fiscal year compared to a year ago, according to Registrar of Companies (RoC) data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

Tofler further said Honasa Consumer incurred a total expenditure of Rs 925 crore for the same fiscal year.

In January, Honasa Consumer had raised $52 million in the latest round of the funding led by Sequoia Global and had become a unicorn at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

The round also saw participation from some existing investors including Belgian Sofinia Ventures SA and some new participants such as Evolence. Some existing investors like Fireside Ventures and Stellaris also participated in the round partially. Other existing investors include Sequoia Capital, Sharp Ventures and Titan Capital.