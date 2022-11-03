After Mumbai Apple Inc. exploring Pune, Bengaluru to open company-owned iconic physical stores

Apple is also scouting for about 8,000-10,000 sq ft in New Delhi’s central business district, Connaught Place to open its iconic city-centre store

New Delhi: As Apple Inc. prepares to open doors of its first two company-owned, company-operated physical stores in India next year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also setting its eyes on Bengaluru and Pune for its next round of fully-owned store expansions, two sources familiar with the development said.

“A team from Apple was here in India in late September and they had also travelled to Bengaluru and Pune,” one of the persons said requesting anonymity. “They are looking at Pune and Bengaluru as the next set of cities in India to open Apple stores.”

Two other sources said Apple is also scouting for about 8,000-10,000 sq ft in New Delhi’s central business district of Connaught Place to open its iconic city-centre store there.

An Apple spokesperson did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s request for comment on its expansion plans.

Apple plans to open doors to its first store early next year in Mumbai, which will be followed by the opening of its outlet in Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi, the sources said.

In 2019, Apple had taken around 20,000 sq ft space in Reliance Industries-owned Jio World Drive, the swanky mix-use commercial hub of Bandra Kurla Complex for its first fully-owned iconic store in India.

However, the opening of the Mumbai store was delayed due to the pandemic and other related reasons, prompting the tech titan to push the dates to early 2023. Earlier, the store was planned to open on August 15, 2022. Sources said both upcoming outlets in Mumbai and Select Citywalk—where Apple has taken around 10,000 sq ft on the first floor—are currently in fit-out stages.