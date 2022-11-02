Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion appoints Rishi Mohindru as its new CEO

The new CEO will be responsible for scaling up the brand’s presence across physical and digital channels in India.

Bengaluru: Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, a G.O.A.T brands labs portfolio has announced the appointment of Rishi Mohindru as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will be spearheading and driving growth for Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion (a JV partnership between India-based Dollar Industries Ltd. and G.O.A.T Brand Labs Pvt. Ltd.).

Mohindru he will be responsible for the next wave of profitable growth of the company across its multiple channels in India and also look into the D2C penetration of the brand.

Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-Founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs said, “Mohindru has years of expertise in scaling up businesses across a variety of industries. This occurs at a fascinating time for our company, as we are looking to expand Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion’s presence digitally and offline. His strategic bent of mind and years of experience will help to advance the robust plans for the company and maintain the momentum of our business growth that is driven by disruptive technology.”

Speaking on the appointment, Rishi Mohindru said, “In India, the innerwear fashion market is slated to grow at an exponential rate in the next few years. I am thrilled to be part of Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion at this time when it is at an exciting juncture of growth. I am excited to use my experience of scaling the brand’s presence across multiple channels and establishing it as a household name in India.”

Prior to joining Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, Mohindru has worked with well-known brands like Wildcraft, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank & Idea Cellular Ltd.