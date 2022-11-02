Chai Sutta Bar opens new outlet in Gujarat

The tea chain is on an expansion spree and aims to open 1500 outlets by end of 2022

New Delhi: Indore-based tea chain Chai Sutta Bar that serves tea in cups made of mud (kulhad) has opened a new outlet at Surat in Gujarat. This is part of its aggressive expansion plan.

“Surat is known as the City of the Sun, and drinking tea in Kulhad with the sun enhances the taste of chai. We are very excited to bring our authentic Chai Sutta Bar Experience to Surat,” said Anubhav Dubey, co-founder of Chai Sutta Bar.

The chain of tea outlets was started in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. The duo was later joined by Rahul Patidar. The chain operates on the concept kulhad tea in a bar-like setting. The company claims to serve 4.5 lakh cups of kulhad tea every day.

It has 425 outlets across 195 cities in the country. Besides India, it is also present in Dubai and Oman. It aims to open more than 1500 outlets by the end of 2022.