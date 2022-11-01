Spice Story ties up with Jayanti Herbs & Spice for offline expansion

With this partnership, D2C brand Spice Story plans to offer its products to over 5,000 physical touch points this year

Mumbai: Spice Story, a D2C spices brand, has partnered with Jayanti Herbs and Spice for its offline expansion. The Mumbai-based company is looking to expand its presence to over 15,000 stores by March 2023.

Through this partnership, Spice Story will leverage Jayanti Herbs & Spice’s 23,000-strong distribution channel of multi-brand modern format retail stores (national and regional chains along with standalone modern retail stores). At present, Spice Story products are available in about 1,200 stores. The brand aims to increase its reach to 5,000 physical touch points by end of this year.

“While we continue to build and strengthen our offline network, with Spice Story coming on board, we can now strengthen our e-commerce play as well, with a wider range of products for our consumers too,” said Vivek Sharma, Business Head at Jayanti Herbs & Spices.