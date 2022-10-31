Bhutani Grandthum further expands its portfolio of lifestyle brands

Adds Max, Peter England, American Eagle and Food Quest to its kitty

New Delhi: Bhutani Grandthum, the mall that is coming up at TechZone 4 in Noida has signed up Max, Peter England, American Eagle and Food Quest. Collectively they take up 45,000 sq. ft. retail space in the underdevelopment project.

The mall recently leased over 1,20,000 sq ft of space to several well-known brands like Tata Westside, Miraj Cinemas, Pantaloons, Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Go Colors, W, Reebok, Meena Bazaar, Van Heusen etc.

“Grandthum has also demarcated spaces for Hypermarkets, Entertainment Zone and Fine Dining among others. The project has been approved by RERA and will be delivered by 2024,” Sumit Agarwal, Director-Sales and Leasing, Bhutani Grandthum said.

Bhutani Grandthum includes two high-rise towers of G+34 and G+31 with a space of approximately 23 acres.