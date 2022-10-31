Indian Culinary Forum felicitates outstanding chefs at the 19th edition of its culinary awards

The Indian Culinary Forum, the apex body of professional chefs in India, honored some of the best chefs at the country’s biggest culinary awards as a part of the celebration of International Chefs Day. Master chefs and hospitality industry veterans from across India graced the 19th edition of the prestigious awards at Hotel Pride Plaza, Aerocity, New Delhi. The award winners were felicitated by the chief guest of the evening, Arvind Singh, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism at an impressive ceremony marked by the presence of over 400 industry professionals, young chefs, and youngsters looking to make a career in the industry.

In his address, Chef Davinder Kumar, President of the Indian Culinary Forum, said, “The idea behind instituting the Chef Awards was to provide both veteran and upcoming chefs a platform to exhibit and hone their culinary skills. We are thankful to the industry participants, jury members, associates, and sponsors for their support in making the awards successful. We are thrilled to see that the experience gained by the chefs here has helped them maximize their potential and growth, and we hope the awards continue to inspire and encourage more chefs.”

Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of the Indian Culinary Forum, said, “It’s an overwhelming experience to have successfully organised the Annual Chef Awards for nineteen years. We want Indian culinary art to gain more international recognition and acclaim. The Chef Awards not only honour the contribution of our fraternity members but also motivate thousands of youngsters to take up this profession.”

In the build-up to the Chef Awards, a four-day culinary competition was organised at the Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts in Delhi and the Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Delhi. Over 150 chefs from all over India competed in 11 categories in the competition. Eleven of the 17 award winners were chosen through this competition and the rest six were selected by an esteemed jury.

World Association of Cooks Societies (WCAS) certified Dayashankar Sharma chaired the award jury, while noted chef Sireesh Saxena was the organizing secretary of the awards function.

The following are the winners of the 19th Annual Chef Awards: