D2C brand Snitch saw a 22% increase in the sales this festive season

Snitch reports a 22% increase in the total number of orders this festive season and a 50% growth in traffic on its portal

New Delhi: D2C Fashion brand Snitch announced witnessing a 22% increase in the total number of orders this festive season. The traffic on the online portal grew by 50%.

Apart from Tier 1 cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, majority of the orders were from Tier 2 cities like Surat, Pune, Lucknow and Kolkata.

“Snitch’s ultra-modern backend model enabled us to fulfill the orders on a timely basis, 15 days prior and during the festive week. With the team’s collaborative efforts, we achieve our end-goals,” commented Chetan Siyal, CMO, Snitch. Going forward Snitch plans to seize increased sales and growth for the upcoming Christmas week, he added.

“With the buoyant start of this festive season, we are expecting to clock gross sales of Rs. 85 crores by the end of New Year’s Eve,” Siddharth R Dungarwal, Founder & CEO of Snitch had said in a comment to Indiaretailing.com in the first week of October which was just after Dussehra .

At the time, Dungarwal had said Snitch that runs solely on an e-commerce model, had witnessed 2x growth in its order volume.

Not just for Snitch, the Festive week 2022 all retail and e-commerce businesses were hopeful of a good season. E-commerce players expected $11.8 billion during this festive season — which is a 28% growth over last year.