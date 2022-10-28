D2C men’s grooming brand Zlade ropes in Milind Soman as brand ambassador

The brand will enlist the super model’s help to create awareness around men’s intimate grooming and hygiene and strengthen its presence in the segment.

Mumbai: D2C men’s grooming brand Zlade has onboarded celebrated supermodel and actor Milind Soman as the brand ambassador for its intimate grooming and hygiene range – Zlade Ballistic. With the Milind Soman coming aboard, Zlade Ballistic aims to strengthen its presence in the men’s intimate grooming and hygiene segmentby creating awareness around the importance of ‘manscaping’ among its target audience in India. The topic has been a taboo till now.

Zlade Ballistic plans to roll out an elaborate campaign that involves social experiments, photoshoots, and interesting ad films on digital platforms. Kicking off the campaign, the brand released some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on its YouTube and social media channels.

Speaking about the importance of creating awareness around men’s intimate grooming, Suraj Chaudhari, Co-CEO & Co-founder, Zlade, said, “There is a tendency in our society to avoid conversations about intimate grooming and hygiene. It is important to us as a brand to normalise the notions people have about manscaping (and create awareness around the subject and the problems or infections the lack thereof can lead to).”

Speaking about the brand’s choice of brand ambassador, he said, “Milind Soman has always been the epitome of health and fitness and he has never been shy to call a spade a spade. These aspects of his personality, along with his undying popularity across age groups and genders, make him the ideal fit for Zlade Ballistic. Zlade’s association with him will make Indian men more aware of their intimate grooming and hygiene habits. As a company, we aim to introduce manscaping to India and revolutionise the men’s intimate grooming landscape.”

Speaking about the association, Milind Soman said, “With a shared vision, Zlade Ballistic and I want to throw light on societal stereotypes when it comes to pubic hair, manscaping, and intimate grooming, and spark a necessary and candid conversation about below-the-belt grooming habits since it ties directly to hygiene, lifestyle, intimacy, and more.”

With a range of hair removal and intimate hygiene products already in the market, Mihir Vaidya, Co-CEO & Co-founder said, “With the new Zlade Ballistic range of hi-tech trimmers, we are constantly innovating and making below-the-belt grooming safe, hassle-free, andconvenient. Our collaboration with Milind Soman will help us amplify awareness around this category as well as our products across markets. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Established in 2015, Zlade is present in more than 10,000 retail outlets across 12 states in India. It aims to grow to a physical presence in 30,000+ retail outlets by FY24. The brand’s products are also available on eCommerce websites like Amazon, Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, and the like, apart from their own website (www.shopzlade.com).