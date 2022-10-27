Libas expands its retail footprint in Delhi, Lucknow and Pune

Opens 10 stores covering 9,000 sq. Ft.

New Delhi: Women’s Ethnic wear brand Libas expands its offline presence via exclusive stores with a total of over 9,000 sq feet of retail space across shopping centres and high streets. The stores have been opened at Lulu mall in Lucknow and Phoenix Mall in Pune. It will also open stores in high street markets of Amar Colony and Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi.

Libas has leveraged its years of e-commerce experience and data to identify these markets to open stores and make a shift from purely e-commerce to omni-channel. In its first year tiself, Libas opened 10 stores across the country through the insights gained from its consumer database developed via the website.

With presence across physical and digital channels, the brand is poised for good business during the festive season. “Our robust website coupled with the physical stores are expected to see an overall 70% growth as compared to the previous year. We’re absolutely geared to cater to the festive demand with the latest collections and trends that work well for the season both online and at our stores,” Sidhant Keshwani, CEO, Libas said.