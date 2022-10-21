Mother Sparsh is in talks with ITC for funding

The brand aims to raise Rs 13.5 crore from ITC Ltd. in a Series B funding round.



New Delhi: D2C mother and baby care brand Mother Sparsh has announced that it is in discussion with ITC Limited to participate in its Series B funding. The D2C brand intends to raise between Rs 90 and Rs 100 crore in this round of funding. It is in talks with ITC to infuse around Rs 13.5 crore.

The funds raised will be used for enhancing the brand’s portfolio with baby skin care and mother-oriented products. It has recently also forayed into the diaper segment.

In November last year, the mother care brand raised Series A funding from ITC Limited.

“Our recurrent funding aims to strengthen this mission through R&D in space and offering one-of-its-kind solutions for the needs of mothers and their little ones,” Himanshu, co-founder and CEO, Mother Sparsh said.