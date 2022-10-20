McDonald’s arrives in Odisha

McDonald’s opens its first store in Patia, Bhubaneswar.

New Delhi: McDonald’s has opened doors to its first restaurant in Odisha, marking it as the latest state in India on the Golden Arches’ map.

“Our first-ever restaurant in the state of Odisha at Patia, Bhubaneswar is now open,” McDonald’s India franchisee for North and East announced on the social media on Thursday. “We are excited to welcome our guests to a warm and welcoming restaurant experience that McDonald’s is known for.”

McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

McDonald’s operates in the western and southern parts of India through another franchisee of Westlife Development.

