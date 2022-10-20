QSR Chain Fat Tiger opens new franchise-owned outlet in Kanpur, UP

Fat Tiger is spread across an area of 550 sq.ft., this is the QSR chain’s first franchise-owned restaurant in the state.



New Delhi: Quick Restaurant Chain (QSR) Fat Tiger has recently inaugurated its first franchise-owned restaurant in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The new store is spread across an area of 550 sq.ft.

“We are happy to open a new store in a new city and to steadily expand our presence across the country. We promise to bring both enjoyment and a delectable food experience to our patrons with the opening of our new outlet in the heart of Kanpur,” Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, Co-Founders and Directors of Fat Tiger said.

Fat Tiger is a modern QSR and Café chain that offers momos, burgers, pizzas and beverages among other food items in the city. The opening of this outlet is a part of their current plan to expand their current footprint of more than 50 outlets in 22 cities. The QSR chain is focusing on strengthening its presence across the country and planning to open 200 more offline outlets in the next 30-36 months.