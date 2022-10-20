Soulflower expects 300% growth over last year from October to December

According to co-founder and CEO Natasha Tuli, Soulflower has seen a growth of 200% on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa.

The beauty segment sees a lot of action during festive season. For farm to face clean beauty brand Soulflower too, the festive season is expected to bring a lot of cheer.

“Soulflower has seen an increment of 200% this festive season and is expecting 300% growth over last year from October to December,” Soulflower co-founder and CEO Natasha Tuli said.

She attributes the growth to the brand’s micro market strategy which involves focusing and investing heavily in certain geographies of Maharashtra, South of India, and the National Capital Region.

The brand has been available in Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle Stores, and has now have entered into strategic retail tie-ups with Reliance such as Fresh, Signature, Smart, & Wellness Forever adding to 500 doors.

“Soulflower has also seen a growth of 200% on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and continues to be the best-selling brand on Amazon for its hair oils. Besides adding new customers, Soulflower has been focusing on its existing customer base of 14 Lakh customers and driving the returning customer business at 52%,” Tuli added.

Soulflower is backed by 22 years of trust and research to provide simple and easy to use efficacy-driven products. The brand involves its customers in everything right from nurturing and feeding strays with every purchase to now collecting 1 million seeds and planting trees on its farm.