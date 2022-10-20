Shadowfax integrates with ONDC for hyperlocal and e-commerce deliveries

Shadowfax announced its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for making hyperlocal and e-commerce deliveries. This integration will pave the way for streamlined hyperlocal and e-commerce deliveries in 8,500 pin codes in the country.

Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder & Chief of Operations at Shadowfax Technologies, said, “The e-commerce and hyperlocal delivery market is booming and has shown incredible resilience through a turbulent time.”

Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said, “ONDC grows from strength to strength with the addition of Shadowfax into the network as a logistics provider. Their pincode coverage, especially in Hyperlocal, gives the platform a wider base to launch into. Coupled with e-commerce and inter-city movements, sellers and buyers will get a good array of logistics options via the integration. We remain committed to the goal of democratising e-commerce for all sellers and the addition of Shadowfax onto the platform is another step in that direction.”

ONDC has a two-fold expansion plan. The first phase is about stabilising the current operations of the network and the other is to increase ONDC’s reach by adding more cities and product categories. Currently, it is in the alpha testing phase in 85 cities and the beta testing phase in Bengaluru.

Till now, a total of ₹255 crore from 20 national organisations including the State Bank of India, UCO Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda have invested in ONDC. The network seeks to democratise digital commerce in the country for all the stakeholders in the digital commerce ecosystem right from vendors, and logistics providers to customers, allowing the buyer and seller to do business irrespective of the platforms they use to be digitally visible.

Touted as the UPI for e-commerce in the country, ONDC was incorporated as a Section 8 company in December 2021.