Bhutani Grandthum, Greater Noida strengthens lifestyle brands portfolio

The mall now has a wide variety of lifestyle brands including Allen Solly, Go Colors, Louis Philippe, Meena Bazaar, Miraj cinemas, Pantaloons, Reebok, Tata Westside, Van Heusen and W.

Noida: Greater Noida-based shopping centre Bhutani Grandthum has announced leasing approximately 40,000 sq.ft to lifestyle brands including Pantaloons, Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Go Colors and W.

This addition will strengthen the mall’s portfolio of lifestyle brands, giving customers a greater variety of established brands to choose from.

Sumit Agarwal, Director-Sales & Leasing, Grandthum commented on ths announcement and said, “We want to develop a centre that is a step change from what’s already there. We would offer a one-stop destination for fun, food, fashion and films. Once operational, the commercial development would occupy a significant position in the minds of customers and retailers. This development would distinguish itself as something truly special on the retail landscape.”

Last week, the shopping centre firm announced on-boarding other renowned lifestyle brands like Tata Westside, Meena Bazaar, Van Heusen, Reebok and Miraj cinemas.

“Grandthum– by Bhutani Group” brings together the elements of retail, entertainment, office spaces and serviced apartments to create an eco-system that offers infinite possibilities. A mixed-use development spreading over 23 acres (approx.) presents an interesting mix of leisure, fine dining, entertainment and interactive spaces.