55% consumers shop from D2C brands at least once a month: Instamojo Survey

New Delhi: A consumer survey by full-stack digital solutions provider Instamojo found that 55% consumers shop online from D2C brands at least once a month. And more than 70% consumers shop from D2C brands because of a favourable user experience. The company conducted the study across its platform to understand the factors that impact customer trust.

“As the survey reveals, 55% of consumers shop online at least once a month. This frequency denotes their comfort levels for buying products and services online. Therefore, the focus needs be on providing optimal online user experience to ensure purchase closures and customer satisfaction,” said Sampad Swain, CEO and Co-Founder, Instamojo commenting on the finding.

The Instamojo Trust Survey Report 2022 revealed that price, discounts and offers, comfort and convenience as well as a wider variety of options were factors that led consumers to favour online purchases.

The leading reasons for consumers to move forward from the discovery stage to payment were intent and reviews. 39% consumers completed the purchase because they felt the product would fulfil their need and 49% of buyers completed the purchase because there were enough reviews of the product.

For 66% respondents, poor product reviews was a big reason to drop out. And for 71% consumers, a website with a bad user experience was the key reason for cart abandonment. For over 50% consumers, an unfamiliar or unsecure payment platform was the reason to dropout and abandon cart.

An interesting finding from survey is that as many as 78% of the respondents said they are still hesitant to shop online because of the inability to physically assess the product.

Instamojo, is an e-Commerce platform for independent business, DTC brands and Micro, Medium & Small Enterprises (MSME’s) that enables them to start, manage and grow their business online.