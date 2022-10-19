Design and Decor to witness strong consumer traction

The festive season demand for design and decor will be fuelled by huge discounts and offers according to Vansikha Nahata, CEO, The June Shop, a design-inspired lifestyle e-commerce home décor brand.

There is a general increase in demand across categories this festive season. The design and decor category is no exception. Thanks to the turn of events over the last two years, the consumption behaviour has gone through a huge shift. The enhanced customer mood towards the home décor market has fostered a demand for home improvement, and the willingness to spend money on unique, high-quality yet accessible products.

“With the run-up to the festive season, along with demand fuelled by huge discounts & offers, design & décor will witness strong consumer traction,” said Vansikha Nahata, CEO, The June Shop.

People are now interested in pampering themselves and their living environments with unique products that make them feel good, through gifts during these times, she added.