Lulu Group to invest Rs 3,000 crore to setup shopping mall in Ahmedabad

Lulu Group to invest Rs 3,000 crore to setup shopping mall in...

This is the Group’s third mall in the country after Kochi (Kerala) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

New Delhi: Lulu Group International has announced that the company is foraying into the Gujarat market by investing Rs 3,000 crore to set up a shopping centre in Ahmedabad, according to PTI.

The UAE-based group also said that the construction of the shopping centre will start early next year.

This investment news came after the Lulu Group International signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat.

In July, the global retail conglomerate announced its expansion in three Indian cities namely Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

This would be Lulu Group’s third shopping mall in the country after Kochi, (Kerala) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and will provide direct employment to 6,000 people and indirect employment to over 12,000 people.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Lulu Group operates in 23 countries located across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe.