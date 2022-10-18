U.S. Polo Assn. opens at Lulu Mall Lucknow

The store sports the brand’s new retail identity, showcased at its outlets at Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, and Express Avenue, Chennai.

Lucknow: U.S. Polo Assn. has opened a new store at LuLu Mall Lucknow. The new store showcases the sport-inspired lifestyle brand’s latest Autumn/Winter Collection. With this store launch, the city is now host to 7 exclusive U.S. Polo Assn. stores.

Speaking about the launch, Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. – Arvind Fashions Limited said, “Lulu Mall is one of the most popular malls in the city and we are elated to inaugurate our new store here. The U.S. Polo Assn. store at Lulu Mall carries the entire might of our product offerings: Sportswear, Denim & Co., Kidswear, Footwear & Innerwear. This new store is yet another step forward in our growth plan to emerge as the ultimate destination for premium, relaxed casualwear.”

The store will have an all-white interior, enhanced with the ubiquitous brand colors, wood, metal, and concrete detailing, and a special wall that embodies the spirit of polo – classic and cool. The brand aims to elevate the in-store experience for customers with the new retail identity of the store, which has been previously showcased at its stores at Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, and Express Avenue, Chennai.

It also has a modern décor, sport-inspired accessories, and an authentic feel, immersing shoppers into the brand story throughout their shopping experience. The store is clad with images of Arjun Rampal, its brand ambassador in India, and his family enjoying some #USPAFamTime for the new ‘Play Together’ campaign, which focuses on “twinning” and captures the pure, emotional bond that a family shares.