Home decor brand The Yellow Dwelling enters Pune

New Delhi: The Yellow Dwelling, a homegrown boutique furnishing and décor brand has forayed into the Pune market.

The newly launched store is located at Deccan 99 Mall, Jangali Maharaj Road, Pune and is spread across 1,000 sq. ft. In September, the brand opened a store in Bengaluru and in July in Gurgaon.

“Pune as a city is home to many niche brands that proudly showcase a wide range of handcrafted products. With a large number of the truly modern urban youth population, we are certain our store will find a space in the homes of the people of Pune,” Nandakumar, Co-Founder, The Yellow Dwelling said.

The Yellow Dwelling started its journey in 2017 and has stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR. It is run by a husband and wife duo with a vision to provide world-class home furnishings products.