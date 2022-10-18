The store is part of the company’s nationwide expansion plan to open 150 EBOs by the end of this year.

Gurgaon: Lingerie and personal care brand Clovia recently opened its first exclusive brand outlet in Gurgaon. The 757 sq. ft store located at DT Mega Mall, MG Road, houses the complete range of Clovia’s lingerie, sleepwear, activewear as well as the newly launched Skivia range of personal care products.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Vermani, founder and CEO, Clovia said, “Clovia has been at the forefront of offering an unparalleled D2C as well as offline retail experience to its patrons. With the opening of our first Exclusive Brand Outlet in Gurugram, we aim to reach out to more consumers by offering an enhanced omnichannel shopping experience.”

Clovia’s products are available across leading multi-brand stores (offline and online) as well as its own exclusive stores and www.clovia.com.