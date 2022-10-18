Snowman Logistics launches 5PL cold-chain services

The company now offers distribution and consolidation services, including sourcing on behalf of customers & full inventory management, in addition to existing 3PL services.

Mumbai: Cold chain & integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider Snowman Logistics Limited announces the launch of Fifth-Party Logistics or 5PL services in India.

The need for 5PL services has grown in the last couple of years due to the development of e-commerce businesses, the rise in international trade activities, and the increased complexities in the supply chain. The post-pandemic rise in the ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food categories is also a major reason for the boost in the 5PL service segment in this sector.

Leveraging this growth, Snowman Logistics now provides distribution and consolidation services, including sourcing on behalf of its customers, in addition to the existing bouquet of 3PL services of transportation and warehousing.

Commenting on the launch of the 5PL service, Sunil Nair – CEO of Snowman Logistics, says, “The launch of 5PL services has opened up a huge opportunity for us to convert our existing 3PL accounts to 5PL accounts. We have already started offering this service to IKEA, Tim Hortons and Baskin Robbins and are targeting aggressive growth in this segment.”

Snowman Logistics has 43 warehouses and a total pallet capacity of 130,201 across 17 major cities in India. It is a group company of Gateway Distriparks Limited.