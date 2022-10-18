Vanity Wagon expects 3X growth this festive season

E-commerce retailer of clean beauty products Vanity Wagon expects its top line to grow 3-4 times from the previous year during October – December 2022 as per Prateek Ruhail, Co-CEO and Founder, Vanity Wagon

Vanity Wagon has seen an increment of 3x this year from its number during the same period last year. The brand’s target to close the financial year at an ARR of 24cr upwards is in line with its current growth and numbers.

“The festive period of the next 3 months should only aid us to reach this end goal by March 2023, if not fast forward our target number. From the last 3 months, we expect this quarter to be at least up by 100%. We expect to grow 3-4x from the previous year during these 2-3 months in terms of top line. Besides capital gains, we are also focussed on deepening our relationships with partner brands and our loyal consumers by rewarding them. We expect to strengthen existing and building new relations,” shared Prateek Ruhail, Co-CEO and Founder, Vanity Wagon.