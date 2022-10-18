Vikas Purohit steps down as the CEO of Tata Cliq

Purohit first broke the news of his departure to his team of top Tata Cliq officials at a lunch on Monday in a fancy Mumbai restaurant.

New Delhi: Vikas Purohit, chief executive of Tata Cliq, has put in his papers and he will join a new company in January, according to sources.

Purohit had resigned from Tata Cliq in September and he had told the company’s board that he will only announce the resignation to his organization once Tata Cliq’s annual flagship 10/10 Sale ends in mid-October. Sources said Purohit is currently serving his notice period until December and will join a foreign company in January.

A Tata Cliq spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The spokesperson did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s call.

Purohit first broke the news of his departure to his team of top Tata Cliq officials at a lunch on Monday in a fancy Mumbai restaurant. This was followed by an e-mail to all Tata Cliq employees, the sources said.

Thereafter, Purohit held six different meetings in batches of about 50 employees each, where he personally conveyed his decision to move on.

Purohit joined Tata Cliq in 2016 from Paytm where he had a brief stint as a senior vice president for the Noida-based company’s payment bank. Before that Purohit spent more than three years at Amazon India building its fashion business.

Purohit has also worked for Indian and foreign brands in India in various roles including retail head for Tommy Hilfiger and business head for Diesel at Reliance Brands. He has also worked at Planet Retail and Madura Garments.