DLF Malls hires Rehan Huck as head of leasing

New Delhi: DLF Malls has hired Rehan Huck as the new head of leasing and he will handle several of the DLF’s existing and upcoming properties.

This is a home-coming for Huck after three and half years when he had quit DLF to join ILC Group of Companies, that is currently developing two retail projects in Gurgaon. In his new avatar, Huck will handle leasing of DLF’s existing malls in Delhi NCR and elsewhere and also the leasing part of the real estate giant’s upcoming projects in Gurgaon, Goa and Delhi.

DLF currently operates about half-a-dozen malls in Delhi NCR including Promenade and Emporio in Vasant Kunj, DLF Avenue in Saket, DLF Chanakya in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi and DLF Mall of India in Noida. The New Delhi-based giant also operates two eatery destination of DLF CyberHub and DLF Horizon Centre in Gurgaon.

Huck had previously served in DLF for about a decade and had risen from the ranks. In his last role at the DLF, Huck was part of DLF central leasing team and was responsible for business development, leasing and negotiations and transaction management for DLF Malls. Huck now joins back DLF, to lead the team.

An IIM Ahmedabad alumni, Huck has over 18 years’ of experience working in Indian retail sector, specialising in the leasing and advisory sectors.