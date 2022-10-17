D2C tailoring solutions brand CloudTailor expands presence in Delhi NCR

Online D2C tailoring CloudTailor provides personalised fashion and tailoring solutions online.

New Delhi: D2C fashion and tailoring platform CloudTailor has opened 5 exclusive brand outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). The outlets are located in Delhi (Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden); Noida (Sector-18) and Gurugram at DLF Phase IV and South City-2.

CloudTailor is an APP/Website-based D2C platform that provides end-to-end fashion & tailoring solutions to customers with access to fashion designers’ consultation, online measurements and free lifetime alterations.

“Delhi NCR adapts the fashion trends and adheres to them and with our launch in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, our in-house fashion designers will turn every trend into reality for our customers, from fabric to finished product, tailor-made,” Founder Susmitha Lakkakula said.

The 200 sq. ft stores are equipped with a sewing machine for basic alterations along with fabric swatches of our fabric marketplace partners, accessories and embellishments for customers to choose from. CloudTailor will provide free lifetime alterations of the dresses stitched from the outlets.

Launched in 2020 by Sushmitha Lakkakula with Rudra Pratap and Mahesh Patel, as co-founders, the company also has recently launched its outlets in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Siddipet, and Tirupati. They have fulfilment centres across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Patna, and Pune. Post the launch in Delhi NCR, CloudTailor has 12 exclusive brand outlets and 20 SiS.

Today, CloudTailor is present across 7 countries, and 20 cities with more than 40 designers and 40 tailors and has served over 50,000 customers. It plans to open 200 exclusive branded outlets by 2024.