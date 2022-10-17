PDS acquires 51% stake in DBS Lifestyle

New Delhi: PDS Ltd., the global fashion infrastructure major, has recently acquired 51% stake in DBS Lifestyle, a Delhi-based end-to-end design solutions company.

As part of this transaction, PDS will invest Rs 21 crore (US$2.6mn) in the new entity Pangram Brands Private Limited (Pangram Brands), which will be renamed DBS Lifestyle (India) Pvt. Ltd. Most of the proceeds will be used for funding the growth plans of the company and to acquire the existing businesses of DBS. DBS currently has a strong order book and is aspiring to significantly fast pace its growth.

Founded by Divya Suri and Bhawnish Suri, DBS Lifestyle LLP operates in fashion and home categories. It serves over 200 fashion and 150+ home clients globally along with brands, retailers, and e-commerce players in India.

“We are thrilled to associate with Bhawnish and Divya who bring with them distinct design-led capabilities,” says Pallak Seth, Vice-Chairman, PDS. “While DBS has already carved a niche for itself in both the domestic and international markets, we believe under the aegis of the PDS platform, DBS is poised to catapult into the next league,” he added further.

This transaction is a win-win for both organizations. While DBS gains the patronage of the PDS platform for furthering its growth aspirations, PDS gains access to leading retailers and brands enabling it to further penetrate the fashion and home categories in the Indian market.

“With this transaction, PDS augments its capabilities in India and further builds our design capabilities for servicing global customers. With DBS’s experience and insights into evolving fashion trends, our partnership will provide customers with quality products, exceptional design, and great value across fashion and home categories,” said Sanjay Jain, Group CEO of PDS.

Speaking on behalf of DBS, Founder Bhawnish Suri said, “We founded DBS with an aim of creating a one-of-a-kind turnkey company offering customized design solutions. In our first phase, we have created a sturdy foundation for DBS, and this partnership will spur our next phase of growth.”