CKC Jewellers expects 100% more revenue during Oct – Dec 2022

Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director, of Karnataka based-jewellery chain C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers feels this year’s Diwali could be the best in the last three years

The jewellery business sees a lot of traction during festivals. “We had a great Dussehra season and we are looking forward to Dhanteras and Diwali 2022,” said Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director, of Karnataka based-jewellery chain C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers.

The 150-year-old jewellery retailer has a team of more than 20 designers working to offer a variety of designs for this festive season. The designs will cater to all types of clients including the young generation. “40% of our customers are new and 60% are return customers,” explained the jeweller.

He added that sales compared to previous years i.e pre-covid and post covid we are 100% up. “This year could easily rank as the best Diwali of the last three years. The sales are way better than pre-covid, 2021 – 2022 will be the highest in terms of revenue in the 150 Year history of C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers. We expect 100% more revenue during October – Dec 2022,” the MD informed.

The jewellery chain expects gifting to pick and has hence launched a new corporate gifting collection starting from Rs 5,000.

C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers began in 1869 and has enjoyed royal patronage. Today it has six stores across Karnataka and has several accolades and awards to its credit.