V-Mart is acquiring Limeroad.com

Buy-out of the online marketplace will help V-Mart push its omni-channel initiatives

New Delhi: Value retailer V-Mart Retail is acquiring online fashion portal Limeroad.com for Rs 31.12 crore in an all cash deal, the New Delhi-based company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

V-Mart said it has fully acquired LimeRoad from its parent company Gurugram-based A. M. Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd.

As part of acquisition of LimeRoad, V-Mart is also acquiring assets worth approximately Rs 14.61 crore and assuming current liabilities of Rs 36.26 crore, which amounts shall be subject to adjustments as mutually agreed between the parties, the filing to the National Stock Exchange said.

The Transaction is expected to be completed in approximately 60 days, subject to fulfilment and completion of conditions as agreed under the Business Transfer Agreement, as per the filing.

LimeRoad is funded by Tiger Global Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Matrix Partners India. LimeRoad started in 2012 as a fashion marketplace for women subsequently also sold apparels and accessories for men and kids. Currently, LimeRoad owns and operates ‘LimeRoad’ mobile and web marketplace platforms.

The online retailer had raised about $50 million in three rounds of funding from a clutch of private equity firms including by Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture and Matrix Partners India. However, LimeRoad has been going through a rough patch due to competition from Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and Ajio in recent years as sales dropped, prompting the company to look for a buyer, a person familiar with the development said.

The acquisition will boost V-Mart’s current physical reach of 410 stores in 254 cities, making it a serious omni-channel retailer.

The company has been on an aggressive expansion spree, opening new stores and entering new markets. In July last year, V-Mart acquired ‘Unlimited’ from Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions Ltd. to make its foray into the south India market. As part of the deal, V-Mart acquired assets of Unlimited that included 74 stores that Arvind operated across South and West India for about Rs150 crore.

V-Mart has been reporting healthy growth. For the quarter ended 30 June, 2022, the company reported revenues of Rs. 592 Cr, up 225% YoY from Rs. 182 Cr. in 2021, as per unaudited financial results declared by the company. EBIDTA and PAT stood at Rs. 89 Cr and Rs. 20 Cr respectively, showcasing strong recovery against the Covid-19 impacted Q1FY22. The Company reported being debt free with comfortable inventory, liquidity and cash position.

Founded in 2002, V-Mart retails fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and kirana. Primarily focusing on Tier II and III cities, V-Mart is present in XX states with an average store size of approximately 8,000 sq. ft.

With the acquisition of Unlimited and now LimeRoad, V-Mart has been steadily strengthening its position in the value segment. The company continues to invest significantly behind digital transformation to further bring value to decision support systems across all parts of the business. Digital content and social media initiatives remain increasingly central to the overall marketing strategy.