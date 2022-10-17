Myntra now opening Mango Man and Mango Kids physical stores

Myntra is now planning to open standalone stores of Mango Man and Mongo Kids, buoyed by the good reception in India to the Spanish brand’s flagship chain of women’s fashion and lifestyle products, according to three people familiar with the development.

Two sources said the stores of both franchisee-operated Mango Man and Mango Kids will open in DLF Avenue Mall and Mango Kids in Mall of India in Noida next month and the stores are currently under fit-outs.

Myntra did not respond to an email seeking comment on the latest expansion. A third person close to the development said the standalone Mango Man and Mango Kids stores are in the range of 1,000 sq ft.

In 2017, Myntra acquired the India distribution rights from two previous operators of New Delhi-based DLF Brands and Mumbai-based Major Brands – currently known as Apparel Group – a franchisee operator of various international labels including Aldo, Bath & BodyWorks, Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Tim Hortons among others. Myntra entered India in its franchisee-operated avatar in 2001 and had appointed two franchisees in the country.

Subsequently, the Flipkart Group-owned Myntra appointed Samarth Lifestyle and G&B Fashion as their sub-franchisees to run Mango stores.

Myntra already sells Mango Man and Mango Kids products on its e-commerce site and now plans to expand its brick-and-mortar presence, one of the persons quoted above said. Like the flagship chain of Mango stores selling women items, Mango Man and Mango Kids will also be operated by sub-franchisees, he said