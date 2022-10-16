D2C Skincare brand Earth Rhythm goes offline with kiosks

D2C skincare brand Earth Rhythm has announced its entry into offline retail by opening up 12 kiosks in Tier 1 and 2 cities as a part of its expansion plans. Initially, the brand will open kiosks in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Raipur and Dehradun. It will also have a kiosk in Hyderabad by October end.

“We’re thrilled to expand our brand offline with the launch of our first retail footprint at Pacific Mall in New Delhi. It’s crucial to establish our presence offline as well after making a lot of noise online on the major e-commerce sites,” Harini Sivakumar, CEO & founder at Earth Rhythm said.

While modern technology makes it possible for businesses to interact with customers online with chatbots, social media, and other virtual tools, “nothing fully matches a consumer relationship that is built in person. Many customers still enjoy making in-person purchases from brick-and-mortar establishments. Going hybrid therefore gives us a competitive advantage and aids in growing our clientele,” she added.

Earth Rhythm joins a slew of other online D2C brands to go hybrid. Recently, The Sleep Company, Damensch too made their offline foray.