September Retail Sales show 21% growth over pre-pandemic Levels: RAI Survey

Retail businesses across India reported a growth of 21% in sales in September 2022 as compared to the same period in 2019 (pre-pandemic) and 17% as compared to September 2021.

“This festive season is expected to be a return to cheer season. Since consumers get a chance to do unrestricted shopping as well as there are no restrictions on meeting relatives and friends after pandemic, almost all categories are showing good growth,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India(RAI) the apex body of Indian retail industry that conducts the monthly survey.

“Business is also expected as customers are travelling during festive season holidays. Another good trend visible is that people are not only shopping for themselves but also for gifting to the near and dear ones,” he added.

In September 2022, the growth in sales compared to pre-pandemic time (September2019) is noticeable across regions too with sales in East India growing to 21%, South India showing a growth of 23%, North India indicating 21%, and West India showing a growth of 17%.

Sales across categories show a steady increase with Food &Grocery indicating a strong performance followed by QSR, Sport Goods and Consumer Durables & Electronics as compared to the pre-pandemic period.