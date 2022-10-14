Shoppers Stop opens store in Bihar

Shoppers Stop has entered Bihar by opening first store in the state’s capital Patna. The store is approximately 3,500 sq.ft. and will house a portfolio of both national and international brands. The launch of the Patna store is part of the company’s strategy of opening 10-12 stores every year.

Commenting on the expansion, Venu Nair, MD & CEO, Shoppers Stop Ltd. said, “We wanted to make an impactful entry into Bihar and this store in Patna is a step in that direction. Following a hyperlocal customer outreach strategy, we have personalized the product offerings at the store basis the customer preferences in different parts of the city. We have made significant progress over the years in bringing convenience to our customers by providing a tailored and service-backed shopping experience. By increasing our brand’s presence and market share in the region, we hope to further reinforce the high customer loyalty and brand recall we have in markets across the country.”

“The new store of Shoppers Stop at City Centre Mall, Patna is the biggest store after Kolkata. It’s spearheading the future we have for Shoppers Stop and that also reflects our commitment to our loyal customers. It is a matter of pride to have our new, store at one of the most prominent and central locations in the capital of Bihar. With this new store, the brand has enhanced its presence across 91 department stores in 48 cities.” he added.

The store was inaugurated by former Patna High Court Judge Justice Rajendra Prasad.

The honourable judge was joined by 10 children from the Helping Hands Friends Charitable Trust NGO as special guests for the opening ceremony.