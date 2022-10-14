Indya goes international, opens store in Malaysia

Delhi-based Indian wear brand Indya opened its first international store at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Owned by High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd. (HSE), the brand is looking to open stores in regions with strong NRI communities such as the US, Canada, South Africa, and the Middle East in the next 18-24 months.

“From the time we started shipping internationally, we have got a promising response from our customers in Malaysia. Opening a store here to make our designs more accessible to them made for a definitive next step. As a key strategic initiative, we aim to increase and strengthen our reach in international markets, bringing differentiated ethnic occasion wear at affordable price points to the Indian diaspora,” Shivani Poddar, Co-Founder & CEO, HSE said.