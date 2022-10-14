Miraj Cinemas launches three-screen multiplex at Eldeco Station 1 Mall, Faridabad

Miraj Cinemas launched a three-screen multiplex at Eldeco Station 1 Mall, Faridabad. The multiplex has a total seating capacity of 689 seats and a palatial lobby.

The multiplex opened with a special screening of the film Vikram Vedha attended by Vikram Rao (IAS), Deputy Commissioner of Fardidabad; Imran Raza (IAS), Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (Manesar); Pankaj Setia, SDM of Faridabad and Shri Amit Maan, City Magistrate of Faridabad.

Miraj Cinemas has completed 10 years in India and has a total of 165 screens at 56 locations across 14 states and 38 cities. The company plans to expand to 200 plus screens by FY 2023.