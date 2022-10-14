Beyond Meat comes to India

US-based plant-based meat company Beyond Meat has tied up with Allana Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. to enter the Indian market. Allana Consumer Products will distribute Beyond Meat’s plant-based protein offerings across the country. The range includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Mince.

“India is moving towards healthier lifestyle choices and people are looking for products which are sustainable and better for the environment. Our aim is to encourage such changes for the betterment of health and lifestyle,” said Milind Pingle, CEO of Allana Consumer Products Division commenting on the development.

Beyond Meat’s range of products are currently available in more than 26 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and are available through gourmet stores such as Nature’s Basket, Le Marche, Modern Bazaar, Spencer’s etc. and also on e-commerce portals such as Urban Platter, Vegan Dukan, Vegan World, Vvegano, Alt Mart.

According to Industry estimates, the plant-based meat market is currently around ₹ 300 crore and is expected to accelerate to ₹ 3,500 crore by 2026 driven by the increasing preference for vegan and nutritious food.