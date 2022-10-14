Why is Decathlon changing its name to Nohltaced in Belgium?

Decathlon is renaming three of its stores in Belgium to Nohltaced for a period of one month as part of its environmental-friendly campaign. The outlets that would bear the new name are Evere, Namur and Ghent.

‘Nohltaced’ is Decathlon spelled backwards, and it’s done to promote the French retailer’s campaign of ‘reverse shopping’. Reverse shopping is the company’s latest promotion to adopt environmental-friendly pledges where shoppers can sell their old or unused sporting goods back to Decathlon. The retailer will repair and resell those items under warranty.

“The objective is to reuse as much equipment as possible to reduce the impact on our environment and avoid waste,” the French sporting goods brand said in a press release earlier this week. “Decathlon’s second-hand offer also allows less fortunate consumers to buy quality sports equipment at lower prices.”

In a pilot conducted earlier this year, Decathlon has purchased some 26,000 old or unused sporting goods from consumers.