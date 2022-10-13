Shiprocket partners with Shadowfax Technologies for faster deliveries

Shiprocket has partnered with third-party logistics player Shadowfax Technologies to facilitate same-day and next-day deliveries of D2C brands like boAT, Mamaearth and MyGlamm.

After the partnership, the new service will be available in the country’s top 2o cities by the end of this year, after which it will be strategically scaled to rest of India.

“Same-day and next-day deliveries are a reality of e-commerce today. We are committed to enabling the ecosystem and providing ultimate delight to the end customers. We are delighted to partner with Shadowfax to combine our strengths and enable Indian D2C brands to provide a competitive delivery experience,” CEO and co-founder of Shiprocket Saahil Goel said.

Shadowfax has recently partnered with Zomato to enable next-day food deliveries across major metros of the country via its Inter-City Legends program.