Purplle expects strong growth across skincare, make-up, haircare

Online beauty retailer Purplle hopes for strong growth across skincare, make-up, hair care, and new emerging beauty categories, according to Manish Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, purplle.com.

Despite inflationary pressures, the beauty and personal care segment is witnessing growth during the festive period as traction increases.

“After a gap of two years there will be an uninterrupted festive period extending into the wedding season. We are hoping for strong growth across skincare, make-up, hair care, and new emerging beauty categories,” said Taneja.

During this period, Purplle will offer hourly discounts, exclusive new launches, Indian and International brands, live shopping, and exclusive K-beauty bestsellers.

Launched in 2012, Purplle.com is a growing e-beauty destination that has 7 million monthly active users, 70,000 products from 1200 brands. From an e-commerce platform, Purplle has expanded to house multiple private D2C brands, and has a strong online and offline presence.