Reliance Retail Ltd. has announced a multi-year collaboration with USA-based National Basketball Association (NBA) to launch an extensive range of NBA merchandise in India.

As part of this collaboration, Reliance Retail will sell a wide selection of NBA team and league-branded products in India through its stores and e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, the brand will provide customers visiting its stores with an interactive NBA experience, which include sweepstakes, Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA activations, NBA game highlights and related content on in-store TVs.

“The NBA is one of the most followed sports leagues globally, and Reliance Retail is excited to offer an extensive range of merchandise to NBA fans in India,” said Reliance Retail Ltd President & CEO (fashion and lifestyle) Akhilesh Prasad. “Our goal is to ensure that Reliance Retail stores are the go-to destination for NBA fans across the country,” he added.

Speaking about the partnership, NBA Senior Vice President of International Licensing and Business Development Rob Millman said, “Reliance has been a trusted partner of the NBA for years, and through this collaboration we look forward to strengthening our retail presence in India together.”

The collaboration builds on the NBA’s longstanding relationship with Reliance, which includes the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program, multiyear broadcast and streaming agreements with Viacom18 and Jio, and collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week that offered fashion designers from across India the opportunity to create exclusive NBA capsule collections.