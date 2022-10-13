Levi’s relaunches store at Chandigarh’s Elante Mall

Iconic Denim brand Levi’s relaunches its store at Elante Mall, Chandigarh. The brand aims to elevate the experience for its customer with the new store which has a large footprint of 4,045 sq.ft.

“We are raising the bar with each new store opening. In key markets like Chandigarh, known for its strong sense of fashion, discerning consumers will be exposed to the best of the Levi’s® brand through the NextGen Indigo store format and premium collections offered,” explained Amisha Jain, Managing Director & SVP, South Asia, Middle East & Africa at Levi Strauss & Co.

The clothing company started its operations back in India by forming a wholly-owned subsidiary known as Levi Strauss India Ltd. in 1994 and has grown invariably since then. The brand aims to strengthen its physical footprint in the country and abroad with better stores and consumer experience.