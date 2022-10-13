Abhirath Anuwal joins BlissClub as the Head of Commerce

BlissClub, a women’s activewear brand, has appointed Abhirath Anuwal to spearhead the brand’s marketing and revenue-generating activities across online and offline channels.

“BlissClub is one of those rare companies with strong growth prospects and innovation in its DNA. I feel lucky to play my part in this journey and I’m energised by the talented team around me every day,” said Yale-educated Abhirath.

Prior to BlissClub, Abhirath worked with Intuit, identifying and helping execute organic and inorganic growth of the company.