D2C skincare brand Skinella, has expanded its digital presence by partnering with Purplle, JioMart, and Netmeds. The move is associated with the brand’s vision of expanding in the digital space and enlarging its footprint. With this strategic e-commerce expansion, the brand is looking to grow at 60%-70% in the initial phase.

The brand makes cruelty-free PETA certified cruelty-free and vegan products for 15-25-year-old girls and young women.

“Skinella has been growing since its inception. Given its growth trajectory, we believed that this would be the right time to launch an e-commerce website. The digital platforms that we are collaborating with possess immense potential. Our offerings are aligned with their core propositions, and with this partnership, we plan to reach the target audiences digitally,” said Dolly Kumar, Founder & Director of Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Skinella.

Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Is a INR 500-crore company and has FMCG brands Skinella and Gaia in its kitty.