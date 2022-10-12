Dunzo expects growth to touch 25%-30% this year

Mrunmayi Oke, Vice President – Category and Growth at Dunzo expects growth to touch 25%-30% and demand to spike 25-30% this festive season

Quick Commerce is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the country. In February 2022, one in four households ordering groceries online was using quick commerce delivery apps to order essentials and indulgence foods.

Estimated at $45 billion, Quick commerce claims a tiny 4-5 percent share of the larger e-commerce market. The bulk of the demand comes from mid-to high-income households living in large metros and tier 1 cities. In its early growth stage, the industry is slated to touch $5.5 billion by 2025, recording 10 to 15 times growth in the next five years from an estimated $0.3 billion in CY2021 (Redseer report).

ResearchAndMarket.com anticipates it to showcase a CAGR close to 27% between FY’22 and FY’27F.

Quick Commerce got a shot in the arm during the pandemic. As cities went into lockdown, consumers needed essentials urgently. Quick commerce came to the rescue and consumers got hooked on the convenience, leading to an evolution of the quick commerce ecosystem.

“While the younger demographic (20-27 years) quickly adopted the platforms, we have also witnessed a growing acceptance from other age groups too, especially the 36-50 years age group,” shared Mrunmayi Oke, Vice President – Category and Growth, Dunzo.

Stakeholders across the retail ecosystem are looking forward to a buoyant festive season. There is a huge surge in online shopping and last-minute buys with people entertaining each other at home.

“We always see a demand uptick during the festive season. Typically, we can expect a 25-30% spike in demand. During the festive season, there is an overall surge in orders as well as an increase in sales of items specific to the festival,” she said.

To address the rush during festivals, Dunzo plans its inventory in such a way that it stocks assortments based on the festivals that are celebrated in different cities.

In addition, Dunzo maintains a robust delivery partner fleet of 75k partners to address demand surges. Dunzo hires additional resources to support its operations if required.

To motivate delivery team members who are working round the clock, Dunzo offers incentive schemes. “For partners who log in on all days during the festive season, there is a potential opportunity to earn up to 45-50k per month. Most importantly, deliveries during peak hours also come with additional perks for partners. Moving forward, we will also roll out lucrative schemes for part-timers so they can bring in additional earnings during this festive period,” explained Mrunmayi.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, breakfast foods, snacks and beverages, and instant food are some of the top-selling categories on Dunzo. During festivals, there is a surge in sales of fruits and milk. For instance, during the Varalakshmi Puja in August, sales of fresh fruits, especially fresh coconut, had gone up by 200% and that of fresh fruits increased by 1.5x.

Another trend during this period is an increase in the sale of fresh flowers, which increases by 3x.

The demand surge is recorded across all major metros. For instance, on Ganesh Chaturthi, Dunzo logged a 10-15% increase in orders across cities and a 25% increase in Mumbai. During Diwali, Dunzo expects a major surge in NCR, western cities such as Mumbai and Pune, and Bengaluru– places where the festival is celebrated with great zeal.

All in all, Dunzo is looking forward to a bumper festival season. “We expect the growth to touch 25%-30% this year, especially in the month of October. This is because there is a huge surge in terms of sales and consumption trends in October due to numerous festivals,” Mrunmayi said.

Launched in 2021 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Dunzo is a hyperlocal convenience platform that delivers instant groceries, connects merchants, partners, and users to facilitate transactions across courier and local commerce. It is backed by Reliance Retail, Google, Blume Ventures, Aspada Investments, LightBox Ventures, STIC Ventures, and 3L Capital, among others.

Dunzo’s instant grocery delivery service ‘Dunzo Daily’ is present in 8 cities in India namely Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Hyderabad, and has over 10 million users. ‘Dunzo Daily’ functions with a network of micro fulfillment warehouses to be able to deliver selection, price and quality to customers within the daily grocery category.