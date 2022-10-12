DaMENSCH launches its first exclusive store in Bengaluru

DaMENSCH, a D2C men’s apparel brand, has opened its first exclusive store at Bengaluru’s Mantri Square Mall. The 1,200 sq.ft. store is the brand’s first in-mall store.

Recently, the brand raised $16.4MN in Series-B funding and plans to foray into offline business with an aim to be available at 10,000 points of sales across various formats in the next 2 years.

Elaborating on the brand’s go-to-market strategy, Gaurav Pushkar, co-founder, DaMENSCH, said, “In a highly dynamic industry like fashion, it is critical we adapt and redefine strategies from time to time. This foray into offline stores is a part of our omni-channel channel strategy. We think that our phygital approach is consumer-centric and will soon synchronise with more processes to create a unified consumer journey. Our sole aim to go offline is to serve the larger fashion-conscious men in the country.”