Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has invested in Yoho, a D2C footwear startup. He is joined by other influential investors including Rukam Capital and Rajeev Mishra, CEO, Softbank Vision Fund, who leads the Series A funding.

Yoho will use the Rs 20 crore raised in the funding round to ramp up its capabilities and sustainable manufacturing standards.

Commenting on the investment, Ahmad Hushsham, founder, Yoho, said, “We are extremely delighted that some of the country’s top investors and business leaders have shown faith in us. This funding has come at a crucial time and will help us to invest in new technology to build new product propositions and build scale.”

Founded in 2021 by two friends, Ahmad Hushsham and Prateek Singhal, Yoho started with the idea to create simplicity in design to offer a comfortable, stylish and affordable range of footwear.

As per a report by Maximise Market research, the $13.49 billion Indian footwear market is estimated to reach nearly $27.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a rate of 12.83% CAGR.