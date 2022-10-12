Bira 91 is acquiring Beer Cafe for an undisclosed price

Premium beer maker Bira 91 said on Wednesday it is acquiring retail bar and restaurant chain The Beer Cafe for an undisclosed sum. The company did not give any further details on the financials of the deal.

With this move, Bira 91 will strengthen its play in pubs and taprooms and build India’s first large-scale direct-to-consumer platform focused on beer and innovation. Terming the deal as being a perfect match for both companies, Bira91 said, in a statement, that it brings together two brands with complementary cultures, consumers, and market opportunities.

“Both Bira 91 and The Beer Café were conceived with the same intent of evangelizing and elevating the beer experience in the country and with this acquisition, we aim to catalyse the growth of beer culture in India. Through this partnership, consumers are in for an exciting ride of unique, experimental, and flavourful beers,” Ankur Jain, CEO, Bira 91 said.

According to the terms of the deal, Bira 91 will leverage its infrastructure, experience, and expansion capabilities to further refine The Beer Café’s strong operating model and better serve its base of beer enthusiasts. The Beer Café’s management with Rahul Singh, CEO, and Founder at the helm, will continue to lead the brand’s operations and take complete responsibility of the newly-formed restaurant vertical.

“We are thrilled to have found a partner in Bira 91 to proffer the beer culture in India. The Beer Café has a strong consumer base that is loyal and passionate towards the brand. We have a strong operating model, and by leveraging on the strengths of Bira 91, we will be able to enhance the consumer experience and take the brand to newer heights. The neutrality of The Beer Café brand offering the most variety of beers remains intact,” said Rahul Singh, Founder and CEO of The Beer Café.

The Beer Café is India’s #1 Alco-Beverage Brand with a presence of 33 outlets in 15 cities across Tier 1/2/3 cities at key locations including malls, high streets and transit hubs. Set up in 2015, Bira 91 has a presence in over 500 towns and 15 countries. According to regulatory filings, it had a revenue of Rs 428.2 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

The future of Bira 91’s restaurant vertical will involve a combination of strengthening The Beer Café’s offerings with its expertise while continuing to expand the Bira 91 Taproom experience to increase the base of Bira 91 loyalists. Bira 91 will add to The Beer Café brand by improving the consumer offerings with its knack of delivering consumer delight and The Beer Café outlets will help Bira 91 penetrate deeper into the restaurant space, strengthen the beer fans universe, and create a novel beer culture in the country.