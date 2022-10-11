LOTS Wholesale solutions opens its largest standalone store in Delhi

LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a part of the $50 billion Charoen Pokphand Group and a wholly owned subsidiary of Thailand Siam Makro Public Company Ltd., launched its largest standalone outlet at Sarita Vihar, Delhi.

Spread over 64,000 sq.ft., the store is the company’s fourth outlet in Delhi/NCR. The others stores are located at Netaji Subhash Place, Akshardham, and Noida.

“The new store will cater to a large set of business customers and offers employment opportunities for over 200 youth, directly and indirectly,” said Metin Ozyurtlu, CEO & director of LOTS Wholesale Solutions.

The store will cater to kiranas and traders, hotels, restaurants & caterers (HoReCa); services, companies, offices, and other business customers.