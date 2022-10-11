CaratLane inaugurates its 150th store in Bengaluru

Caratlane inaugurated its 150th store at JP Nagar in Bengaluru, on the same day when the first store of the brand was opened at Greater Kailash, Delhi ten years back. This store will mark the brand’s 21st store in Bengaluru and 41st in South India.

The new milestone store was inaugurated by C K Venkataraman, Managing Director of Titan and Mithun Sacheti, Founder and Managing Director of CaratLane.

Spread across 2,090 sq.ft., the new store will be run by the brand’s ex-employee Maitri Shah. The brand now has a total of five stores run by its employees.

“The rapid expansion of the brand’s retail footprint is testimony to the strong demand that the brand has seen in recent years. With various jewellery brands under its fold, the brand caters to all jewellery needs of the Indian consumers, right from everyday wear to wedding and occasion wear jewellery,” said C K Venkataraman, managing director of Titan.